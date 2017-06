* India's 10-year benchmark bond yield rises 1 basis point to 8.38 percent as traders trim positions ahead of the sale of a new 10-year bond on Friday. * Yields are expected gain towards 8.45 percent by Friday, dealers say, but sharper rises unlikely as most expect the central bank to cut rates by at least 25 basis points at its policy meeting on June 18. * Traders say the absence of any open market operations for a second consecutive week also contributing to weaker bond prices. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)