* Spectacular growth in China's subprime wealth products
* Underlying asset often a high-risk property project
* Bank regulator says looking at further regulation
* Bank regulator says to encourage growth with transparency
By Kelvin Soh and Michael Flaherty
TAIHE, China, Aug 6 The Chinese investment
vehicle known as "Golden Elephant No. 38" promises buyers a 7.2
percent return per year. That's more than double the rate
offered on savings accounts nationally.
Absent from the product's prospectus is any indication of
the asset underpinning Golden Elephant: a near-empty housing
project in the rural town of Taihe, at the end of a dirt path
amid rice fields in one of China's poorest provinces.
"They haven't even built a proper road here," said Li Chun,
a car repairman, who said he lives in the project. " T he local
government is holding onto the flats and only wants to sell them
when prices go up."
Golden Elephant No. 38 is one of thousands of
"wealth-management products", instruments aimed at monied
investors, which have shown phenomenal growth over the last five
years. Sales of them soared 43 percent in the first half of 2012
to 12.14 trillion yuan ($1.90 trillion), according to a report
by CN Benefit, a Chinese wealth-management consultancy.
They are usually created in China's "shadow banking" system
- non-banking institutions that are not subject to the same
regulations as banks - which has grown to account for around a
fifth of all new financing in China.
Like the subprime-debt lending spree in the United States
that helped spark the 2008 financial crisis, the products are
often opaque, and usually dependent on high-risk underlying
assets, such as the Taihe housing project.
WARNING BELLS
Financial instability in the world's second-largest economy
could have global ramifications, and warning bells have begun to
sound about the way these products are marketed in China.
It has become a mammoth industry, comprising an array of
financial products. Analysts have different ways of measuring
the size of the sector. Barclays estimates some 22 trillion yuan
worth of wealth management products will be issued this year.
Fitch Ratings says China’s banks had about 10.4 trillion yuan in
wealth management product liability at the end of June this year
Reuters reviewed more than 50 wealth-management and trust
loan products, available online and at bank branches in China,
with the aim of tracking, for the first time in certain cases,
where investors' money in these products ends up.
All, except two, failed to explain or even display the
underlying asset behind the product.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission, which oversees
banking products, said more than 20,000 wealth management
products were now in circulation, from a few hundred just five
years ago.
In an email response to the questions raised in this story,
the regulator told Reuters new banking regulations require more
transparency about these products.
“It is uncommon to find wealth management products that fail
to clearly specify the underlying securitized assets," it said,
adding that a regulation issued last year "clearly states that
WMP prospectuses must indicate how the money is being used, and
the percentage of money that is being put into each asset
class.”
The commission is looking into further strengthening the
regulatory framework over these products, and "will continue to
encourage the wealth management industry’s growth under the
principles of transparency and sufficient risk control”.
"PONZI SCHEME"
After a five-year bonanza in sales of these products,
signs of trouble are building. China Credit Trust Co, one of the
country’s biggest trust companies, has disclosed that one of its
wealth funds, Jinkai #1, is at risk of default because of money
it lent to coal company Zhenfu energy Group. Zhenfu's boss has
been arrested, amid reports he owed a total of 500 million yuan.
"Zhenfu Group and related companies have already been sued
three times in the second quarter, all because of
off-the-balance-sheet fundraising from underground channels,"
China Credit Trust said on its website, adding that government
teams were trying to sort out who was owed what.
If the fund were to fail, it would be one of the first in
China's fast-growing trust industry and open up a test case on
who is ultimately liable when investment products go bad.
It called to mind the massive losses and widespread
bankruptcies in China's trust industry a decade or so ago, when
the Guongdong International Trust and Investment Corporation,
then one of China's largest state-owned companies, went
bankrupt. Some analysts are warning of potential fraud in the
industry.
“Some banks have been using new (wealth-management product)
proceeds to cover losses from previous products in the pool,”
said David Cui, a strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch. “In our
view, this is not fundamentally different from a Ponzi scheme.
The music may stop at a certain point if and when WMP asset size
stops expanding."
MANAGING TROUBLED LOANS
Wealth management products are investment tools with a short
maturity that banks market as a low risk vehicle for returns
higher than savings deposits. The products pool money to invest
in a variety of different assets. Some of them, such as the
Golden Elephant and Jinkai #1, are linked to high-risk trust
loans, with the banks playing a middleman role between the trust
company and investor.
At first, products such as Golden Elephant were viewed as a
beneficial way for China's banks to manage troubled loans and
for its citizens to grow their money by investing beyond the
government-set savings rate.
But as China's growth engine slows, concerns are rising that
the mountain of products, many with a maturity of a mere four
weeks, will struggle to keep the money flowing in. That would
leave banks and investors on the hook for any bad lending
stemming from these products and strain the financial system at
a time when the country's economy looks fragile.
"The concern is if some investors begin to experience losses
in these products, this could create a panic among other
investors," said Mike Werner, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein.
"This could result in investors fleeing these products and
result in a liquidity squeeze for this market."
Especially worrisome is the quality and transparency of the
products. Liu Shiyu, a vice-governor at the country’s central
bank, said in June many banks had failed to sufficiently
disclose the risks involved in investing in these products, but
he did not announce any measures to curb the sector’s growth.
ENGINE OF WEALTH?
The 14-page prospectus for "Wealth Management Plan No. 350",
sold by China Merchants Bank, says it aims to raise 200 million
yuan ($35 million). Not until page 5 is it revealed that the
product is linked to the Railway Ministry - whose 2.2 trillion
yuan debt ($346 billion) exceeds the combined worth of all major
U.S. banks.
The railway operator is seeking to refinance 2.43 trillion
yuan ($392 billion). The state-run Beijing Times said it lost 7
billion yuan in the first quarter of this year alone, hit by
debt repayments of more than 28 billion yuan in January-March.
The prospectus also says up to 70 percent of the product’s
proceeds can be used for investments in “other assets”, without
saying what these assets are. Bank officials said the money is
usually put into a common pool for investments, but said they
were unable to say exactly where the money was invested.
In the American subprime-mortgage bubble, much of the
credit-derivative obligations and other investment instruments
underpinned by risky home loans were deemed AAA by ratings
agencies. In China, domestic agencies give the railway
ministry's bonds their highest ratings -- higher even than U.S.
treasuries.
A product called "Wealth Accumulator," sold by Bank of
China, only states that the money is being put into high-quality
assets that will yield guaranteed returns "significantly higher
than term deposits of similar tenor." No other details are
offered.
"The problem is that not even high net-worth Chinese people
may fully understand the risks involved," said Gigi Chan, who
runs the China Opportunities Fund at Threadneedle Investments,
which manages more than $123 billion in assets globally.
"They're being told there are guaranteed returns, and people
need to consider if these returns are really guaranteed."
SUBPRIME SIMILARITIES
The 5 trillion yuan trust industry, sometimes referred to as
"shadow banks", emerged soon after China began opening up in
1979. It was meant to encourage innovation within the financial
services sector by lending to higher risk companies that
traditional banks would not lend to.
Initially, the trust companies handed out loans by
channeling money from institutional investors to companies that
needed them, taking a cut in the process. That has changed in
the past few years.
Banks started working closely with trust companies by
packaging trust loans into bite-sized wealth management products
to cater to yield-chasing depositors, or by selling trust loan
products directly to its depositor base at their retail
branches.
Banks also began transferring non-performing debts to
roughly 60 trust companies, which in turn packaged the debt into
investment products that were sold back to retail customers or
marketed with a bank. These vehicles typically focused on
property investments, because Beijing was cracking down on bank
loans to developers.
Around the same time, many Chinese banks began offering
higher returns on securities they labeled "wealth management
products" to people looking for a better return on their money.
CASH PRESSURES
Deposit growth at Chinese banks, meanwhile, slowed to around
13 percent last year, its slowest pace in decades.
Money flowing out of saving deposits and into
wealth-management products poses a potential threat to banking
stability, because it reduces the amount of money banks have on
hand to lend and could lead to cash pressures, analysts warn.
"Fitch has long emphasized that the greatest risk associated
with Chinese banks' wealth management activity is the strain it
places on funding and liquidity," Fitch analyst Charlene Chu
said in a research note. "The risk was easily controllable when
the amount of outstanding products remained small. But it is
increasingly difficult for Chinese banks to manage."
Chinese banks say they prefer straight deposits, but that
the wealth tools are a response to the demands of a market that
has shown explosive growth.
"Customer expectations on financial services have been
rising," China Construction Bank (601939.SS) President Zhang
Jianguo told Reuters. "To ensure our wholesome development, to
keep customers and attract new ones, wealth management products
have now become an essential part of any financial offering."
All other banks mentioned in this report declined to
comment.
TWO-WEEK TENURES
The banking regulator implemented rules last year to curb
sales of some of the riskier products, including those with
one-month or less maturity dates, and those linked to Chinese
pawn shops.
But most products still carry tenures of less than one year
-- advisory firm KPMG says only 3 percent extend beyond two
years. Information is opaque, rules are open to interpretation.
"One of the key problems is that short-term financing is
being used to pay for a long-term project," said May Yan, head
of China bank research at Barclays in Hong Kong. "Infrastructure
projects should be funded by long-term bonds. Unfortunately,
China doesn't have that."
The banking regulator has tried to protect the small
investor with a rule issued last year requiring that only
individuals with more than 1 million yuan in cash could invest
directly into trust products.
At bank branches in two Chinese cities visited as part of
the Reuters review, that rule was easy to get around.
Customers at banks in Nanchang and Shenzhen, unable to cough
up the initial 1 million yuan investment, were offered the
option of pooling their money together with others to meet the
minimum sum required.
"ON PAPER..."
The trusts, also called "shadow banks", create the wealth
management products and then give them to banks to sell to their
customers.
The bank staff Reuters spoke to stressed the low-risk nature
of the products, despite the higher-than-normal returns being
promised. They often could not say where the proceeds of the
product would be invested.
"On paper, these are not principal guaranteed but you don't
have to worry about that," said a wealth manager at a local
branch of Bank of Communications, China's No. 5 lender. "All our
clients who've previously bought these products got their
principal plus interest back."
It is not entirely clear who bears the risk if the products
default.
China's courts have in the past ordered banks to compensate
investors who had lost money buying mutual funds and other
financial products, prompting some to suggest a string of such
defaults could weigh heavily on China's major lenders.
But the fine print in most of the documentation for these
products puts the onus squarely on the investor.
“The question really is, at the end of the day, who is on
the hook?” said Werner at Sanford Bernstein.
Hao Xueqi, a homemaker who was at Shenzen branch of China
Construction Bank (0939.HK), was unfazed.
"I've bought these products and have always gotten my money
back," she said. "I usually go with the bigger banks because
they have a better reputation and won't close down with my
money."
SUBSIDISED HOUSING
The proceeds from sales of the "Golden Elephant" product
were channeled to Taihe City Construction Co., a local
government financing vehicle. Taihe is an agricultural town in
impoverished Jiangxi province, where annual incomes reached
4,500 yuan a year in 2010, barely a tenth of Beijing residents.
Taihe City Construction Co. used the 50 million yuan raised
to pay off part of the cost of constructing the subsidized
housing units, according to the product's prospectus.
"The central government wanted more subsidized housing, so
they just removed all the farmers here and told them to leave,"
said Taihe resident Xiao Hongmei. "The farmers who used to live
here were promised flats, but many of them haven’t got anything
so far."
A spokesman at the publicity department of the Taihe
government office declined to comment, referring queries to the
Jiangxi provincial government.
Xu Weiguo, a deputy director at the province's economic
planning department, said Jiangxi was a model province in
keeping any economic risks to a minimum.
"We always study the central government's instructions very
closely and follow the rules," Xu said in a telephone interview.
"There will not be any problems with our books."
(Editing by Bill Tarrant)
