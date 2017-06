* India's OIS rates crawl higher, with the 1-year rate up 1 basis point at 7.68 percent, and the 5-year OIS unchanged at 7.31 percent. * Trading is likely to move in a narrow range until the bond auction on Friday, in which a new 10-year bond will be introduced, traders say. * Interest rate swaps markets have already priced an aggressive series of cuts by the Reserve Bank of India, starting with a 0.25 of a percentage point reduction on June 18, traders say. * 1-year swap rates have fallen by 37 basis points since the weak Jan-March GDP data a week ago bolstered rate cut hopes, while the long end is down by 12 basis points. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)