By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, June 22 Samsung Electronics (005930.KS),
already a world leader in TVs and smartphones, is taking the
fight to Intel Corp (INTC.O) for the No.1 slot in
semiconductors, betting on strong growth in so-called logic
chips that are the brains inside today's fast-selling smart
mobile devices.
Intel dominates the market for computer processors (CPUs) -
its Intel Inside sticker is on around 80 percent of the world's
PCs - but future growth is in mobile application processors.
Demand for these is seen rising around 40 percent annually
through 2014, according to Nomura research, while growth in PC
processors will be in single digits. By 2015, the global market
for application processors (AP) will have jumped fourfold to $33
billion, while the CPU market will shrink by more than a tenth
to $34 billion, according to NH Investment & Securities.
That's good news for leading AP makers such as Samsung,
Qualcomm (QCOM.O), Texas Instruments (TXN.O) and mobile chip
designer ARM Holdings ARM.L.
Intel has yet to set a marker in the mobile chip market.
Samsung, which leads the market in memory chips that are
used in computers, is converting some memory chip production
lines to logic chips and will invest close to $2 billion in a
new logic chip plant in South Korea, in a clear bet that
smartphones and tablets will be the real growth driver for a
$311 billion global semiconductor industry that is being shaken
up by the rapid advances in technology and consumer gadgetry.
"The overall competition landscape will change as the
boundary between CPU and AP blurs, with Intel trying mobile
chips, and the performance of ARM-based APs improving to the
level of CPU ... That indicates Samsung's ultimate target could
be Intel and Qualcomm," said Greg Nho at HMC Investment &
Securities.
Francis Sideco, analyst at research firm IHS iSuppli,
predicted Samsung could overtake Intel in overall semiconductor
output. "It's possible," he said. "But that would need Samsung
to expand its (AP) customer base beyond themselves and Apple
(AAPL.O). Also, Intel would have to completely miss the boat on
its mobile ambitions."
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
TSMC, Samsung to flex foundry muscle [ID:nL3E8H3033]
U.S. risks losing chip tech edge [ID:nL2E8F47FO]
Samsung moves CEO, grooming next leader [ID:nL3E8H744Y]
GRAPHIC: Global chip rankings r.reuters.com/hep88s
GRAPHIC: Global device markets r.reuters.com/cek88s
GRAPHIC: Global chip capacity r.reuters.com/raw87s
Insider: smartphone duopoly r.reuters.com/var88s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Samsung has a headstart as it builds application processors
that power the world's most popular smartphones and tablets -
the iPhone, iPad and Samsung's own Galaxy products.
Intel has little presence in this dynamic market. In April,
India's little-known Lava International launched its Xolo X900
smartphone, the first to use Intel's new Medfield processor.
Intel chips will also be used in some smartphones from Lenovo
(0992.HK), Google's (GOOG.O) Motorola Mobility and others. This
will give Intel an entrance to the mobile market, but it has yet
to rival mainstream mobile chips such as Apple's A5, Qualcomm's
Snapdragon and Samsung's Exynos processors.
"How big they get and how fast remains to be determined ...
I don’t think anyone expects these to be mega hits, but rather
proof of concept," said JMP Securities analyst Alex Gauna.
ARM WRESTLING
Intel is also seeing its long-time partner Microsoft
(MSFT.O) tie-up with ARM to take on Apple, as ARM's
mobile-friendly chips may be better suited for tablets running
Windows 8 - expected to be released by the fourth quarter.
Microsoft's alliance with ARM, an Intel rival and the dominant
designer of chips for smartphones and tablets, signals a shift
in the tech balance of power from the 'Wintel' alliance that set
the standard in early computing.
"Samsung is betting that mobile processor market growth will
further accelerate when Windows 8 is released, which will use
ARM-based application processors, and that's partly behind its
aggressive capacity expansion," said NH Investment & Securities
analyst Lee Sun-tae.
Longer-term, it suggests application processors can be used
in computers, encroaching on the market for central processing
units (CPU), where Intel is leader.
"Samsung is expected to gain a toehold in the CPU market to
be in direct competition with Intel, as power-efficient
ARM-based application processors, which Samsung makes, will
square off with Intel chips, which boast high performance but
need to improve power efficiency," said Seo Won-seok, an analyst
at Korea Investment & Securities.
INTEL PLUS?
Intel had $48.7 billion of chip revenue last year - some $20
billion more than second-ranked Samsung - giving it 9.2 percent
market share, according to iSuppli.
"Catching Intel would require significant growth in memory
market share along with an Intel stumble," said Mike Howard, an
analyst at iSuppli. "While there are challenges for Samsung to
continue to grow market share in memory (chips)... I would
anticipate a major alliance, long-term, between Intel and
another major memory company to rival Samsung."
In 2001, Intel's market share was 14.9 percent, more than
three times Samsung's 3.9 percent. While Intel's share has since
stagnated, Samsung's has increased to above 9 percent, prompting
Intel to make acquisitions and expand into memory chips. Its
market share was at a decade-high last year, boosted by rising
sales of NAND flash memory chips and its acquisition of
Infineon's (IFXGn.DE) wireless chip business.
Now Samsung is chipping away at that gap again, and is
expected to switch more of its memory chip lines to produce the
chips used in tablets and smartphones.
For its part, Intel is betting its 2-year lead in
manufacturing technology will help it keep ahead, and the Santa
Clara, California-based firm is speeding up the rate at which it
uses its most advanced factories to make mobile chips.
It is increasing capital spending by about 17 percent this
year, and is building a $5 billion plant in Chandler, Arizona,
which will manufacture chips at just 15 nanometers - that's the
gap between the transistors, and is several thousand times
thinner than a human hair. Samsung plans to use 20 nm and 14 nm
technology when its new logic chip plant is completed late next
year.
"Although ARM-camp players are also likely to enter 20-22 nm
geometry in 2013, Intel should still be a step ahead of the
competition as it already produced the 22 nm-based Ivy Bridge
CPU for the computer market in 2012," Nomura analysts wrote in a
recent note.
"It's premature to forecast who will be the winner or if
Intel's entrance will pose any substantial threat to the ARM
camp, given that ARM architecture is unarguably ahead of
(Intel's) x86 APs in power consumption, while production costs
are also lower."
SAMSUNG CHALLENGE
Samsung's biggest challenge will be to get its mobile
application chips into more devices than just its own and
Apple's, particularly as the low-end smartphone market is
growing at a much faster pace.
"What Samsung needs to address first is to diversify its
customer base and make standard chips for a variety of customers
- as Qualcomm, Texas Instruments and Nvidia do," said HMC's Nho.
Those firms' chips are found in products of LG Electronics
(066570.KS), HTC (2498.TW) and Motorola Mobility.
As new production lines come on stream in 2013 and Samsung
finds new mobile chip customers, competition will heat up
against Intel and Taiwan's TSMC (2330.TW), which makes chips
under contract for fab-less players such as Qualcomm and TI.
But Samsung's Achilles heel is that it competes in some
product areas such as mobile phones with its potential chip
foundry clients, which could make some firms uncomfortable in
handing over their technology to a rival.
A recent dispute with Apple over mobile patents, while at
the same time supplying chips to its U.S. competitor, shows the
sensitivity and complexity of such arrangements, sparking
speculation that Apple may switch to TSMC, or even Intel, for
some of its chips.
Indeed, Apple increased purchase of mobile DRAM chips from
Japan's Elpida ELPDF.PK late last year seeking to lessen its
reliance on Samsung, which makes mobile processors, DRAM,
NAND-flash chips and display screens for iPhones and iPads.
A shuffle among Samsung's managers, with components chief
Kwon Oh-hyun moving to CEO, is seen as addressing some of those
concerns. "Samsung is trying to alleviate component customers'
concerns by putting the component side of the company back in
the seat of power," said Mark Newman, a Bernstein analyst.
(Additional reporting by Mauro Whiteman in SAN FRANCISCO;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
((miyoung.kim@thomsonreuters.com)(822 3704 5651)(Reuters
Messaging: miyoung.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: CHIPS SAMSUNG/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.