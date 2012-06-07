* UBS predicts global tech spending from banks, financial services and insurance firms will fall 6 percent in 2012, raising risks to volume and pricing trends in the Indian software services sector. * "Headcount reduction initiatives at large banks have often been lead indicators of demand slowdown, and we remain concerned that a fresh wave of redundancies in large banks could spark further reduction in IT spending, impacting volume growth," UBS says. * UBS says its channel checks indicate large banks have started to ask for price reductions from their IT vendors, which would impact dollar revenue forecasts in the medium term. * Investment bank also adds Infosys "to offer better downside protection" against peers because of "low expectations and valuations." * Infosys shares rise 1.4 percent, but Tata Consultancy Services falls 0.9 percent, while Wipro declines 2.4 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)