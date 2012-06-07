* UBS predicts global tech spending from banks, financial
services and insurance firms will fall 6 percent in 2012,
raising risks to volume and pricing trends in the Indian
software services sector.
* "Headcount reduction initiatives at large banks have often
been lead indicators of demand slowdown, and we remain concerned
that a fresh wave of redundancies in large banks could spark
further reduction in IT spending, impacting volume growth," UBS
says.
* UBS says its channel checks indicate large banks have started
to ask for price reductions from their IT vendors, which would
impact dollar revenue forecasts in the medium term.
* Investment bank also adds Infosys "to offer better
downside protection" against peers because of "low expectations
and valuations."
* Infosys shares rise 1.4 percent, but Tata Consultancy Services
falls 0.9 percent, while Wipro declines 2.4
percent.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)