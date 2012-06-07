* Shares in auto companies gain on hopes the government will decide against implementing an excise duty on diesel vehicle sales. * The tax proposal was considered after the government backed off initial plans to raise the price of diesel. * Executives from Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki , Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford argued against increasing the excise duty at a meeting with finance ministry officials on Wednesday. * The government has asked for production data on diesel cars and will make a final call after further deliberations. * Tata Motors shares rise 1.1 percent, Maruti Suzuki gains 2.8 percent, and Mahindra & Mahindra gains 1 percent, extending a rally this week sparked by hopes for interest rate cuts. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)