* Shares in auto companies gain on hopes the government will
decide against implementing an excise duty on diesel vehicle
sales.
* The tax proposal was considered after the government backed
off initial plans to raise the price of diesel.
* Executives from Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki
, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford argued
against increasing the excise duty at a meeting with finance
ministry officials on Wednesday.
* The government has asked for production data on diesel cars
and will make a final call after further deliberations.
* Tata Motors shares rise 1.1 percent, Maruti Suzuki gains 2.8
percent, and Mahindra & Mahindra gains 1 percent, extending a
rally this week sparked by hopes for interest rate cuts.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)