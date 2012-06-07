* Indian cash rates are little changed at 8.10/8.15 percent versus Wednesday's close of 8.10/8.20 percent on signs of improved inter-bank liquidity conditions. * Banks' repo borrowings fell to 865.15 billion rupees ($15.62 billion) from 872.3 billion rupees on Wednesday, the ninth straight session in which the amount lenders borrow from the central bank has fallen below 1 trillion rupees. * However, the liquidity deficit is seen tightening next week with corporates making payments towards quarterly advance taxes, which may push call rates to as high as 8.50 percent, traders say. * The Reserve Bank of India has yet to announce an open market operation this week, its second consecutive week of skipping such bond purchases. * Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 110.49 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.13 percent. * Total volumes in the CBLO market was at 48.4 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent. ($1 = 55.4000 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)