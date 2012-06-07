* Indian cash rates are little changed at 8.10/8.15
percent versus Wednesday's close of 8.10/8.20 percent on signs
of improved inter-bank liquidity conditions.
* Banks' repo borrowings fell to 865.15 billion rupees ($15.62
billion) from 872.3 billion rupees on Wednesday, the ninth
straight session in which the amount lenders borrow from the
central bank has fallen below 1 trillion rupees.
* However, the liquidity deficit is seen tightening next week
with corporates making payments towards quarterly advance taxes,
which may push call rates to as high as 8.50 percent, traders
say.
* The Reserve Bank of India has yet to announce an open market
operation this week, its second consecutive week of skipping
such bond purchases.
* Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at 110.49 billion rupees at a weighted average
rate of 8.13 percent.
* Total volumes in the CBLO market was at 48.4 billion rupees at
a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent.
($1 = 55.4000 Indian rupees)
