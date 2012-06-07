BEIJING, June 7 China may cut retail gasoline and diesel prices by 6-7 percent from Saturday, in what would be the biggest reduction since 2009, in response to weaker global oil prices, consultancy C1 Energy reported on Thursday.

Prices could be cut by 620 yuan per tonne, or 0.45 yuan per litre for gasoline and 0.52 yuan a litre for diesel, it said.

China announced a revamped fuel pricing mechanism in late 2008 that bases fuel prices on changes in a 22-day weighted moving average price of three different grades of crude oil.

"Relevant (government) department will strictly follow a 22-day pricing period this time," according to the report published on its website (www,icis-china.com).

The fall in the moving average hit a trigger point of 4 percent late last month.

China last cut fuel prices on May 10, but the government has said it would only consider another cut this month to meet a timeframe requirement under existing rules. The average fell 8.9 percent as of Wednesday.

Calls to the National Development and Reform Commission, which sets fuel prices, were not answered.

Brent crude oil fell below $100 a barrel for the first time since October on Friday and prices are down more than 20 percent from their March highs on worries about Europe's deepening debt crisis and slowing global economic growth. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)