* USD/INR likely to open lower with risk assets in favour after Spain secures help for its debt-ridden banks; pair last closed at 55.42/43. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.71/81 after closing NY at 55.70-75. * Asian stocks reflecting large gains with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index up 1.5 percent, Nifty futures in Singapore gains 0.8 percent. * The euro was poised to stage its biggest daily rally against the dollar in almost eight months on Monday, after Spain secured help for its debt-ridden banks and as Chinese economic data, while disappointing, was not as bad as the market had feared. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)