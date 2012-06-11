* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange rose 0.9 percent, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan rose 1.5 percent. * Asian shares alongside U.S. stock index futures pointed to extension of last week's rally, when Indian shares posted biggest weekly gain of year, as euro zone finance ministers agreed on an aid package to help Spain. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net buyers of stocks worth 2.02 billion rupees on Friday, when the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.4 percent. * Traders are also keeping a tab on car, bike and truck sales data for May, released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)