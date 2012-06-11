* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at
Singapore Exchange rose 0.9 percent, while the MSCI Asia
ex-Japan rose 1.5 percent.
* Asian shares alongside U.S. stock index futures pointed to
extension of last week's rally, when Indian shares posted
biggest weekly gain of year, as euro zone finance ministers
agreed on an aid package to help Spain.
* Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were
net buyers of stocks worth 2.02 billion rupees on Friday, when
the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.4 percent.
* Traders are also keeping a tab on car, bike and truck sales
data for May, released by the Society of Indian Automobile
Manufacturers.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)