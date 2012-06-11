BRIEF-MTNL says co considering selling, leasing real estate, towers, ducts
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties
MUMBAI, June 11 Indian federal bond yields fell in initial trade on Monday after the central bank said it will buy up to 120 billion rupees of bonds this week, resuming bond purchases after a two-week absence.
The benchmark 10-year yield fell to 8.32 percent, down 3 basis points from Friday's close. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction