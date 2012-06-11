* India's main stock index rises 0.8 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index gains 0.8 percent, after notching five consecutive daily gains last week. * Domestic shares also track a global rally after the euro zone finance ministers agreed on an aid package for Spanish banks. * The advance is being led by gains in banking stocks on continued rate cut expectations, and after the central bank announced on Friday a surprise open market operation of 120 billion rupees ($2.18 billion). * ICICI bank rises 2 percent, while HDFC Bank advances 1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)