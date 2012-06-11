* India's main stock index rises 0.8 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index gains 0.8 percent, after
notching five consecutive daily gains last week.
* Domestic shares also track a global rally after the euro zone
finance ministers agreed on an aid package for Spanish banks.
* The advance is being led by gains in banking stocks on
continued rate cut expectations, and after the central bank
announced on Friday a surprise open market operation of 120
billion rupees ($2.18 billion).
* ICICI bank rises 2 percent, while HDFC Bank
advances 1 percent.
