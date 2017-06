* Shares in Videocon Industries and Bharat Petroleum Corp rise after Anadarko Petroleum Corp says it has found significant gas reserves off the coast of Mozambique. * BPCL and Videocon own 10 percent each in the Mozambique block. * The Anadarko find is the latest oil and gas find to be made by Western companies in East African waters. * Videocon rises 6 percent, while BPCL gains 2.9 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/ketan.bondre@thomsonreuter .com)