BRIEF-MTNL says co considering selling, leasing real estate, towers, ducts
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.33 percent, off an early low of 8.31 percent but still down 2 basis point on the day, following the RBI's announcement of an open market operation for buying up to 120 billion rupees of bonds on Tuesday. * Traders say risk taking seen globally prompts investors to dump safer government debt. * Local shares up 0.9 percent tracking a global rally after euro zone finance ministers agree on an aid package for Spanish banks. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction