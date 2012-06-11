* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.33 percent, off an early low of 8.31 percent but still down 2 basis point on the day, following the RBI's announcement of an open market operation for buying up to 120 billion rupees of bonds on Tuesday. * Traders say risk taking seen globally prompts investors to dump safer government debt. * Local shares up 0.9 percent tracking a global rally after euro zone finance ministers agree on an aid package for Spanish banks. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)