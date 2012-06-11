BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* USD/INR trading at 55.29/3150 after hitting 55.39 intraday high on oil-related buying and as an earlier rally in the euro loses a little steam. * Foreign bank dealer says state-run banks have been selling, but no concrete talk of possible RBI intervention yet. * USD/INR still below 55.42/43 close on Friday, having hit on Friday a two-week low at 54.92. * Dealer with private bank tips 55.42 as immediate resistance, if breached may move towards 55.60. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 09 Jun 09 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices dropped due to low retail demand.