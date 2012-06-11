* USD/INR trading at 55.29/3150 after hitting 55.39 intraday high on oil-related buying and as an earlier rally in the euro loses a little steam. * Foreign bank dealer says state-run banks have been selling, but no concrete talk of possible RBI intervention yet. * USD/INR still below 55.42/43 close on Friday, having hit on Friday a two-week low at 54.92. * Dealer with private bank tips 55.42 as immediate resistance, if breached may move towards 55.60. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)