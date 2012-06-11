* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.7 percent while the 50-shares NSE Index gains 0.8 percent, heading for a sixth consecutive session of gains. * Banking shares extend rally after RBI's bond purchases via open market operations reduce worries about tight liquidity conditions, and raise hopes for more actions to ease cash conditions. * NSE banking index advances 1.2 percent. ICICI Bank adds 1.2 percent, while State Bank of India rises 0.9 percent. * Domestic shares also track a global rally after the euro zone finance ministers agreed on an aid package for Spanish banks. * Traders eye industrial production data for April due on Tuesday to decide on further direction for markets. India's April industrial output seen up 1.7 pct yoy as per a Reuters poll. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)