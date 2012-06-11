* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.7 percent while
the 50-shares NSE Index gains 0.8 percent, heading for a
sixth consecutive session of gains.
* Banking shares extend rally after RBI's bond purchases via
open market operations reduce worries about tight liquidity
conditions, and raise hopes for more actions to ease cash
conditions.
* NSE banking index advances 1.2 percent. ICICI Bank
adds 1.2 percent, while State Bank of India
rises 0.9 percent.
* Domestic shares also track a global rally after the euro zone
finance ministers agreed on an aid package for Spanish banks.
* Traders eye industrial production data for April due on
Tuesday to decide on further direction for markets. India's
April industrial output seen up 1.7 pct yoy as per a Reuters
poll.
