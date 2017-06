* Shares of private power producers advance on media reports the government will allow the sector to raise tariffs as a way to help offset the impact of higher fuel prices. link.reuters.com/fev68s * Higher taxes and changed rules regarding imports have raised the cost of fuel for these power producers, pressuring their margins, the reports said. * GVK Power & Infrastructure surges 17 percent, Lanco Infra rises 7.1 percent, while Adani Power adds 4.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)