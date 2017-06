* Indian cash rates largely flat at 8.10/8.15 percent at the beginning of the second week of banks' reporting fortnight. It had closed at 8.15/8.20 percent on Friday for three-day loans. * The absence of a bond auction this week and the RBI's surprise announcement it will purchase bonds via open market operations also helping keep liquidity deficit under check. * The OMO could help reduce the liquidity strains from advance tax payments, due mid-June, and reduce demand for funds via the LAF window. * Call rate likely to trade in tandem with the repo rate, currently at 8 percent, but may rise by 5-15 basis points depending on the size of tax outflows. * Repo borrowings fell to 886.85 billion rupees after rising above 1 trillion rupees on Friday. * Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 131.16 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.13 percent. * Total volumes in the CBLO market was at 364.21 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.98 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)