* India's one-year overnight indexed swap rate
rises 2 basis points to 7.60 percent, while the benchmark 5-year
rate gains 1 basis point to 7.24 percent on the
back of a global risk rally.
* However, rates seen unlikely to rise much further as the
market gears for an expected cut in the repo rate at the central
bank's policy meeting on June 18, traders say.
* Some traders say the cash reserve ratio, or the money banks
deposit with the RBI, may also be cut as an added way to bolster
liquidity, but not all participants convinced about a CRR cut.
* RBI announced on Friday it would conduct an open market
operation this week, after refraining from purchasing bonds via
OMOs in the previous two weeks, which traders believe is tied to
the expected tighter liquidity from advance tax flows.
* RBI will skip a bond auction this week, which could further
help ease tight liquidity conditions.
