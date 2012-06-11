* India's one-year overnight indexed swap rate rises 2 basis points to 7.60 percent, while the benchmark 5-year rate gains 1 basis point to 7.24 percent on the back of a global risk rally. * However, rates seen unlikely to rise much further as the market gears for an expected cut in the repo rate at the central bank's policy meeting on June 18, traders say. * Some traders say the cash reserve ratio, or the money banks deposit with the RBI, may also be cut as an added way to bolster liquidity, but not all participants convinced about a CRR cut. * RBI announced on Friday it would conduct an open market operation this week, after refraining from purchasing bonds via OMOs in the previous two weeks, which traders believe is tied to the expected tighter liquidity from advance tax flows. * RBI will skip a bond auction this week, which could further help ease tight liquidity conditions. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)