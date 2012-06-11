BRIEF-Wockhardt gets members' nod to raise capital via QIP for 10 bln rupees
* Gets members' nod to raise capital via qip for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rcjJhm) Further company coverage:
* Shares in India's HCL Tech fell 2.6 percent on speculation of a change in management, after BSE data showed its chairman and CEO Vineet Nayar sold 2.7 million shares of the company last week. * Morgan Stanley says there could be a change in management responsibilities at the company, with an announcement possible as early as July/August when HCL Tech reports full-year results. * Citing "channel checks," the bank says CEO Nayar could have delegated some of his "key responsibilities" and "a bigger role in day-to-day operations" to Anant Gupta, president of HCL Tech's infrastructure services division. * Morgan Stanley added "reporting lines for some key managers reporting to Mr. Nayar appear to have changed recently." * In a statement, the company told Reuters: "Vineet Nayar has been part of the HCL family since 1985 and is currently functioning as the CEO and Vice Chairman of HCL Technologies." (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
* Sterling plummets, dollar higher * Palladium hits highest since September 2014 (Recasts, adds quotes, updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala and Koustav Samanta BENGALURU, June 9 Gold fell for a third day on Friday as the dollar firmed after the UK national election left no single party with a claim to power though most investors seemed to shrug off the uncertainty. With the majority of seats counted, incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party had