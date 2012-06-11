* Shares in India's HCL Tech fell 2.6 percent on speculation of a change in management, after BSE data showed its chairman and CEO Vineet Nayar sold 2.7 million shares of the company last week. * Morgan Stanley says there could be a change in management responsibilities at the company, with an announcement possible as early as July/August when HCL Tech reports full-year results. * Citing "channel checks," the bank says CEO Nayar could have delegated some of his "key responsibilities" and "a bigger role in day-to-day operations" to Anant Gupta, president of HCL Tech's infrastructure services division. * Morgan Stanley added "reporting lines for some key managers reporting to Mr. Nayar appear to have changed recently." * In a statement, the company told Reuters: "Vineet Nayar has been part of the HCL family since 1985 and is currently functioning as the CEO and Vice Chairman of HCL Technologies." (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)