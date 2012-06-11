June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 103.2770

Reoffer price 103.2770

Reoffer yield 2.16 pct

Spread Over Mid-swaps

Underlying govt bond 55 basis points

Payment Date June 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas , Erste Group,

LBBW & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)

& AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15cent

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes The issue size will total 1.6 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0748631164

