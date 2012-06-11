Friday Night Lights: young Chinese tackle American football
BEIJING, June 9 A pint-sized running back takes a handoff and scrambles across the goal line, spiking the football for a last-minute win.
June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Zurich Insurance Company Ltd (Zurich)
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 25, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 101.047
Reoffer price 100.2970
Spread Over Mid-swaps
Underlying govt bond 87.5 basis points
Payment Date June 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0188098740
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
BEIJING, June 9 A pint-sized running back takes a handoff and scrambles across the goal line, spiking the football for a last-minute win.
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15