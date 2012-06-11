June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower France Telecom
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 15, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.642
Reoffer price 99.642
Yield 3.042 pct
Spread 122 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 178.70bp
over the January 2022 2.0 pct DBR
Payment Date June 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, MUSI, RBS & SGCIB
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0794245018
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.