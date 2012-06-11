June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance AG

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG

Issue Amount 400 milllion Sterling

Maturity Date June 20, 2022

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.715

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 Gilt

Payment Date June 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Commerzbank, Royal Bank of Scotland

& UBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme

