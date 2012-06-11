BRIEF-Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park Development to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 16
June 9Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park Development Co Ltd :
June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance AG
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG
Issue Amount 400 milllion Sterling
Maturity Date June 20, 2022
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.715
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 Gilt
Payment Date June 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Commerzbank, Royal Bank of Scotland
& UBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Confirms is previous guidance that AMA is expected to generate an EBITDA, on a normalised basis, for FY2017 full year in excess of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: