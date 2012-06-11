BRIEF-Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park Development to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 16
June 9Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park Development Co Ltd :
June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thueringen Girozentrale (London Branch)
(Helaba)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date June 18, 2022
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.5
Reoffer price 100.5
Yield 1.95 pct
Payment Date June 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HLB2CK6
* Confirms is previous guidance that AMA is expected to generate an EBITDA, on a normalised basis, for FY2017 full year in excess of $40 million