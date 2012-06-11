BANGALORE, JUN 11The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34600 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 24500 ICS-103(23mm) 27500 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 30400 ICS-105(26mm) 28000 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 32400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 28700 ICS-105MMA(27mm) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28mm) 32700 ICS-105(28mm) 32700 ICS-105(28mm) 31300 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 31300 ICS-105(29mm) 32300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 32300 ICS-105(30mm) 33100 ICS-105(31mm) 34800 ICS-106(32mm) 36000 ICS-107(34mm) 46500