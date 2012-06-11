BRIEF-AMA Group confirms FY EBITDA forecast of $40 mln
* Confirms is previous guidance that AMA is expected to generate an EBITDA, on a normalised basis, for FY2017 full year in excess of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Suez Environnement
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date June 24, 2022
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 110.480
Yield 2.903 pct
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Natixis, Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 750 million
euro when fungible
ISIN FR0011274034
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - The regime to deal with failing European banks cleared its first major hurdle Wednesday as the market shrugged off the resolution of Banco Popular and the wipeout of its subordinated debt.