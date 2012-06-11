June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date June 18, 2015

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.803

Reoffer price 99.803

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC &

Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge No

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default No

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0794246925

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.