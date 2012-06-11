June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Michelin Luxembourg SCS

Guarantot Compagnie Financiere Michelin

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date June 20, 2019

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.912

Reoffer price 99.912

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 201.1

bp over the 3.65 pct January 2019

DBR

Payment Date June 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, RBS & SG CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law French

ISIN XS0794392588

