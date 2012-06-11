BRIEF-AMA Group confirms FY EBITDA forecast of $40 mln
* Confirms is previous guidance that AMA is expected to generate an EBITDA, on a normalised basis, for FY2017 full year in excess of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Michelin Luxembourg SCS
Guarantot Compagnie Financiere Michelin
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date June 20, 2019
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.912
Reoffer price 99.912
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 201.1
bp over the 3.65 pct January 2019
DBR
Payment Date June 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, RBS & SG CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law French
ISIN XS0794392588
Data supplied by International Insider.
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - The regime to deal with failing European banks cleared its first major hurdle Wednesday as the market shrugged off the resolution of Banco Popular and the wipeout of its subordinated debt.