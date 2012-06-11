June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Accor SA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2017

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.505

Reoffer price 99.505

Yield 2.983 pct

Spread 172 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 254.6bp

Over the OBL 163

Payment Date June 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CACIB, HSBC, Natixis, SG CIB & UBS

Ratings BBB- (S&P) & BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011274026

