June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 23.65 million Ghanaian cedis
Maturity Date June 22, 2017
Coupon 14.65 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Zero
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme.
Payable in US dollar.
Data supplied by International Insider.