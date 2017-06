(Repeats to fix formatting) * USD/INR likely to breach 56 as the euphoria over the Spanish bank bailout gave way to renewed concerns about the euro zone. The pair last closed at 55.74/75. * Asian markets in red with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan down 0.6 percent; Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.3 percent. * Euro was on the defensive on Tuesday as worries over Spain's hurried bank bailout were compounded by jitters about upcoming elections that may determine Greece's future in the euro. * Traders say April industrial output data, due around 0530GMT, will be watched for stock impact and rate cut expectations. India's industrial output probably eked out a small rise in April over a year earlier of just 1.7 percent after falling in March, as per a Reuters poll. *USD/INR 1-month NDF at 56.07 after closing NY trade at 56.15-19. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)