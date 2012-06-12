* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at
Singapore Exchange fell 0.50 percent, while the MSCI
Asia ex-Japan lost 0.72 percent.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for Spanish
banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about the euro
zone's finances and a slowdown in the wider global economy.
* Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were
net buyers of stocks worth 1.3 billion rupees on Monday, when
the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.3 percent.
* Traders will eye India's industrial output data of April.
Expectations are that April factory data will be at 1.7 percent
after falling in March.
