* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.50 percent, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan lost 0.72 percent. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about the euro zone's finances and a slowdown in the wider global economy. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net buyers of stocks worth 1.3 billion rupees on Monday, when the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.3 percent. * Traders will eye India's industrial output data of April. Expectations are that April factory data will be at 1.7 percent after falling in March. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)