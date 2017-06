* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points to 8.31 percent on the back of a global risk sell-off and ahead of domestic industrial output data later in the day. * Industrial output is seen rising 1.7 percent in April from a year earlier, and will precede the more important inflation data due on Thursday. * One-year swap rate and the five year both down 6 bps each at 7.52 percent and 7.18 percent respectively. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)