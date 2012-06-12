* India's main stock index falls 0.1 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index is also down by 0.1 percent,
ahead of industrial output data.
* Industrial output, due out at 11 a.m. India time, is seen
rising 1.7 percent in April from a year earlier, and will
precede the more important inflation data due on Thursday.
* Global shares fall on worries the euro zone's aid to Spanish
banks will aggravate the country's rising public debt.
* ITC falls 1 percent, Wipro loses 1.6
percent, while Tata Consultancy Services declines 0.5
percent.
