* India's main stock index falls 0.1 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index is also down by 0.1 percent, ahead of industrial output data. * Industrial output, due out at 11 a.m. India time, is seen rising 1.7 percent in April from a year earlier, and will precede the more important inflation data due on Thursday. * Global shares fall on worries the euro zone's aid to Spanish banks will aggravate the country's rising public debt. * ITC falls 1 percent, Wipro loses 1.6 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services declines 0.5 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)