* Banking shares reverse earlier losses on rising hopes of twin cuts in the repo rate and the cash reserve ratio at the RBI meeting on June 18 * Data showing industrial output grew a weaker-than-expected 0.1 percent in April from a year earlier, adds to the case of more aggressive action from the RBI, traders say. * Inflation data on Thursday will be key: a Reuters poll shows WPI likely accelerated 7.60 percent in May from a year ago, the fastest pace this year. * Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index , gain 0.9 percent after earlier falling as much as 0.8 percent before the output data. * ICICI Bank gains 0.75 percent, while SBI Bank gains 1 percent. * India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 0.2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)