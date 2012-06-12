* Banking shares reverse earlier losses on rising hopes of twin
cuts in the repo rate and the cash reserve ratio at the RBI
meeting on June 18
* Data showing industrial output grew a weaker-than-expected 0.1
percent in April from a year earlier, adds to the case of more
aggressive action from the RBI, traders say.
* Inflation data on Thursday will be key: a Reuters poll shows
WPI likely accelerated 7.60 percent in May from a year ago, the
fastest pace this year.
* Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index
, gain 0.9 percent after earlier falling as much as
0.8 percent before the output data.
* ICICI Bank gains 0.75 percent, while SBI Bank
gains 1 percent.
* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.2 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index adds 0.2 percent.
