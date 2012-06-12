* Shares in India's state-owned power sector lenders rise on hopes that power distribution companies would be allowed to raise electricity tariffs, thereby improving their loan repayment capabilities. * Rural Electrification Corp and Power Finance Corp have exposures of around 350 billion and 50 billion rupees, respectively, to the state power distribution sector, said an analyst at a leading domestic brokerage who tracks the two lenders. * Shares in Power Finance Corporation rise 2.9 percent, while Rural Electrification Corp adds 2.4 percent. * Morgan Stanley says any bailout of power distribution companies from the government could reduce balance sheet stress and make some states more amenable to re-pricing. * On Monday, shares of private power producers, such as GVK Power, advanced on media reports the government would allow them to raise tariffs as a way to help offset the impact of higher fuel prices. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)