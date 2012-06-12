* Shares in India's state-owned power sector lenders rise on
hopes that power distribution companies would be allowed to
raise electricity tariffs, thereby improving their loan
repayment capabilities.
* Rural Electrification Corp and Power Finance Corp
have exposures of around 350 billion and 50 billion
rupees, respectively, to the state power distribution sector,
said an analyst at a leading domestic brokerage who tracks the
two lenders.
* Shares in Power Finance Corporation rise 2.9 percent, while
Rural Electrification Corp adds 2.4 percent.
* Morgan Stanley says any bailout of power distribution
companies from the government could reduce balance sheet stress
and make some states more amenable to re-pricing.
* On Monday, shares of private power producers, such as GVK
Power, advanced on media reports the government would
allow them to raise tariffs as a way to help offset the impact
of higher fuel prices.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)