* Barclays Capital initiates coverage of India's aluminium
sector, saying they are "not upbeat" about the fundamentals in
the sector because of "spiralling" energy costs and "project
execution challenges."
* However, Barclays says find valuations of Hindalco Industries
"attractive" and initiates the non-ferrous metals
producer with an "overweight" rating and a target price of 159
rupees.
* BarCap adds Hindalco's unit Novelis will benefit from "steady
cash flow visibility" and says worries about asset impairments
that have hit the stock recently will reverse "steadily" as the
company develops captive coal blocks.
* Bank is less positive on National Aluminium Company,
starts the stock with "underweight" rating and a price target of
49 rupees, saying its valuation premium to global peers is
"unjustified."
* BarCap says Nalco's "capacity utilisation and costs have
suffered" from domestic coal shortages and says that is
"unlikely" to change in the near term.
* Hindalco shares gain 0.4 percent to 121 rupees, while Nalco
shares gain 0.3 percent to 59.55 rupees.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)