* India's 1-year OIS rate falls 7 basis points to 7.51 percent from Monday's close, marking its lowest since mid-August 2011, while the 5-year OIS rate is down 6 bps at 7.12 percent, its lowest since mid-January. * Traders see further receiving pressure following the weaker-than-expected industrial production numbers. * Traders say a rate cut of 25 basis points is almost fully priced in, though views are mixed about the possibility of a cut in the cash reserve ratio, or the amount of funds banks must park with the RBI. * RBI due to announce OMO results later in the day. Reuters poll shows central bank expected to buy back 2021 bonds at a yield of 8.3048 pct. * "The weak production number is fuelling the chances of a rate cut and timely OMO intervention, thus prompting more receivings in the 1-year and 5-year OIS buckets," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist with AK Capital. "Market is expecting a CRR cut but looks unlikely this time". * The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to as low as 8.28 percent, its lowest since mid-March. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)