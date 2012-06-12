June 12 MotoGP championship leader and former
world champion Jorge Lorenzo has signed a new contract that will
keep him at the Yamaha factory team until the end of the 2014
season.
The Spaniard, who joined the Japanese manufacturer in 2008
after winning two world 250cc crowns, captured the MotoGP world
title in 2010 before finishing second behind Casey Stoner last
year.
Lorenzo has been in brilliant form this season, winning
three of the first five races and finishing second in the other
two and holds a 20-point advantage in the riders' standings.
He will be looking to celebrate his new commitment to Yamaha
by extending his championship lead over Australia's Stoner with
victory at the British Grand Prix this weekend.
"I've been treated like part of the Yamaha family since 2008
and I love working with them," the 25-year-old said in a news
release.
"Now I can focus on the championship and I'm looking forward
to paying back Yamaha's trust in me starting at Silverstone this
weekend.
"My dream to finish my career with Yamaha is now closer to
becoming a reality."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)