* India's main stock index gain 0.5 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index adds 0.5 percent on rising
hopes for a twin cut in both the repo rate and cash reserve
ratio at the RBI rate policy meeting on June 18.
* Gains on Tuesday would mark the sixth gaining session in
seven.
* Traders say weaker-than-expected factory output data has
raised hopes for more aggressive RBI action.
* Inflation data on Thursday now awaited: a Reuters poll shows
WPI likely accelerated 7.60 percent in May from a year ago, the
fastest pace this year.
* HDFC Bank gains 1 percent, while State Bank of India
up 1.6 percent.
* Rate-sensitive autos also advance: Tata Motors gains
0.9 percent, while Maruti Suzuki gains 1.2 percent.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)