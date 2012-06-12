* India's main stock index gain 0.5 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index adds 0.5 percent on rising hopes for a twin cut in both the repo rate and cash reserve ratio at the RBI rate policy meeting on June 18. * Gains on Tuesday would mark the sixth gaining session in seven. * Traders say weaker-than-expected factory output data has raised hopes for more aggressive RBI action. * Inflation data on Thursday now awaited: a Reuters poll shows WPI likely accelerated 7.60 percent in May from a year ago, the fastest pace this year. * HDFC Bank gains 1 percent, while State Bank of India up 1.6 percent. * Rate-sensitive autos also advance: Tata Motors gains 0.9 percent, while Maruti Suzuki gains 1.2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)