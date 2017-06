* USD/INR holds on to gains, last at 56.00/02 vs 55.74/75 close on Monday, after earlier hitting as much as 56.08, the highest since June 1. * USD/INR gains as part of a global risk sell-off after details of the Spanish bank bailout renew worries about the region's debt crisis. Reports of official preparations for a Greek exit also keep investors nervous. * USD/INR likely to face near-term resistance at 56.28, the June 1 high. May not immediately breach record high at 56.52 hit on May 31, traders say. * Gains in pair are kept in check as India's main stock index advances 0.3 percent on rising hopes for a cut in both the repo rate and the cash reserve ratio at the RBI policy meeting on June 18. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)