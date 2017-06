* Benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.27 percent, its lowest in three months, and down 6 basis points on the day as traders gear for at cut in the repo rate of at least 25 bps at the central bank's policy meeting on Monday. * Views on whether the RBI would also cut the cash reserve ratio more split. Banking stocks gain on expectations the RBI will target both repo and CRR. * Expectations for a rate cut have increased after industrial output grows just 0.1 percent in April from a year earlier, well below expectations for a 1.7 percent increase. * Wholesale price index for May due on Thursday, with analysts expecting a 7.60 percent rise from a year ago, which would make it the biggest increase this year. * Open market operation auction results due later in the day. India expected to buy 2021 bonds at a yield of 8.3048 percent, a Reuters poll shows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)