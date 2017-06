* Indian cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, largely steady versus 8.10/8.15 percent close on Monday, as banks adequately covered ahead of reporting fortnight. * Traders say buzz about cash reserve ratio cut growing stronger after April factory output barely grows, as some economists argue repo rate cuts would be ineffective given tight cash conditions in India's financial system that are contributing to impeding growth. * Financial Services Secretary D.K. Mittal says state-run banks would welcome a 1 percentage point cut in the CRR. * In short-term, the absence of a bond sale this week and RBI's purchase of bonds via open market operations also helping keep liquidity deficit under check. * Repo borrowings falls to 853.05 billion rupees, below the 1 trillion rupee mark. * Traders also on watch for advance tax outflows this week, which some estimate at around 300-350 billion rupees. * Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 129.79 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.11 percent. * Total volumes in the CBLO market was at 467.59 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.94 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)