* Shares in India's cement manufacturers rose on hopes for a favorable ruling from the Competition Commission of India as it deliberates on cartelisation charges and whether to impose penalties as a result, dealers say. * A ruling has been expected since last few months though it has not yet been released. * Traders are increasingly optimistic for a diluted order from the CCI, instead of more hefty penalties based on turnover or profits. * Ambuja Cements rose 5.25 percent, India Cements rose 3.8 percent, while ACC ended 3.4 percent higher. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)