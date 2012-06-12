* Shares in India's cement manufacturers rose on hopes for a
favorable ruling from the Competition Commission of India as it
deliberates on cartelisation charges and whether to impose
penalties as a result, dealers say.
* A ruling has been expected since last few months though it has
not yet been released.
* Traders are increasingly optimistic for a diluted order from
the CCI, instead of more hefty penalties based on turnover or
profits.
* Ambuja Cements rose 5.25 percent, India Cements
rose 3.8 percent, while ACC ended 3.4 percent
higher.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)