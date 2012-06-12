June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower EBN B.V

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 235 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 4, 2019

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.9

Reoffer price 100.15

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0185843007

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 4, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 101.198

Reoffer price 100.448

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0185843015

Common Terms

Payment Date July 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS & BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

