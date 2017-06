* USD/INR gives up most gains, now at 55.73/75 and in line with its 55.74/75 close on Monday, helped by a steadier euro and custodian bank selling. * USD/INR earlier hit a session at 56.08, its highest since June 1, tracking weaker global risk assets. * The euro stabilises as selling pressures driven by concerns over Spain's bank bailout ease, though the common currency still looks vulnerable in the leadup to Greece elections on June 17. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)