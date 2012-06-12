June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 15, 2025

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 108.147

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct October 2025 OAT

Payment Date June 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & Royal Bank of

Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 5.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011192392

