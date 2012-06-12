BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 20, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.357
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98.2bp
over the OBL 136
Payment Date June 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bayernlb, Commerzbank,
Deutsche Bank & Nordlb
Ratings Aa2(Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN DE000DHY3566
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding