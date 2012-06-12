BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Terra Boligkreditt
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date June 19, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.259
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 120.5bp
Over the July 2019 DBR
Payment Date June 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Nordea Markets,
UBS Investment Bank & Unicredit
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0794570944
Data supplied by International Insider.
